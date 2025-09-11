LONGE-CÔTE: A new Longe-Côte club is born in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

A discipline that was still little known twenty years ago, Longe-Côte is today recognized as a sport in its own right. Framed by the French Hiking Federation, water walk attracts more and more followers thanks to its benefits on endurance, breathing and joints. Since July 1st, Friendly Longe-Côte joins local initiatives to develop this practice on the island.

This sporting discipline, open to all from 15 years old, does not require swimming skills. The sessions take place in the sea, with a water level between the navel and the armpits. They are supervised by a federal coach on five listed beaches : Friar's Bay, Grand-Case, Petite Plage, Anse Marcel and Baie Orientale. Several packages are available, year-round, seasonal or discovery. Two free introductory sessions are offered every Saturday before any registration.

Le Friendly Longe-Côte chose one collegial mode of governance, assured by its seven founding membersThis shared operation aims to stimulate creativity, strengthen the involvement of volunteers and guarantee transparency towards members. The sports season runs from September to July, with the possibility of joining the club at any time.

A renowned sponsor

The club benefits from prestigious support: Thomas Wallyn, inventor of Longe-Côte in 2005 in Dunkirk. Originally conceived as a workout for rowers, his idea quickly won over a wide audienceToday, the discipline brings together more than 16500 members in nearly 200 clubs in mainland France and overseas.

The Friendly Longe-Côte will be present at the sports festival, Saturday, September 13 at the Marigot sports hall. _Vx

Info: +590 690 47 40 34 or +590 690 54 06 06

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/longe-cote-un-nouveau-club-de-longe-cote-voit-le-jour-a-saint-martin/