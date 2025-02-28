LONGE CÔTE: Great performances by JLCA at the Martinique International Aqua Walking Open! | FAXINFO

The team JLCA finished on the 3rd step of the podium in the team relay and Delphine Capron qualified for the French Championships. The six competitors from Saint Martin performed well during the two days of competition in the 2nd Martinique International Aqua Walking Open.

For this second competition in the club's history, the JLCA team faced the best clubs in the Antilles and France. For the JCLA competitors, it was a first in competition. The results, both as a team and individually, mark a clear progression for the club and allow us to consider accessing other major challenges in the near future, especially since the club has more and more members, some of whom should have some nice surprises in store.

The tests of Longe Rib took place on Saturday, February 22 on Pointe Marin beach, followed on Sunday, February 23 by the Longe-Côte Trail. 117 Longe-Côte practitioners from the Caribbean region, but also from the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts of France were present for this second edition.

1st selection for the French Longe-Côte Championship

The Open events were, for the first time this year, qualifying for the French Championship which will take place on June 7 and 8 in Sète in Hérault. Delphine Capron, who participated in the senior category (18-39 years old) in her first Longe-Côte competition on the 50m solo paddle, the 400m pair and the team relay by region, won her qualification. Recent holder of the Longe Côte Federal Certificate, Delphine has been a coach within the JLCA association since last January.

3rd in the regional team relay

Saturday's events ended with the mixed team relay (2 women / 2 men), with paddle, between clubs. In the first round, the JLCA team composed of N. Y Mung, D. Capron, D. Balet and Y. Le Bot, JLCA won against the Breton club of Carnac, but had to concede victory in the semi-final to the Vague club in Sète. For the small final, JLCA (C. Kuhry, D. Capron, D. Balet, Y. Le Bot) beat the Coolamon team from Martinique, taking 3rd place in the team relay.

The full results:

50m solo paddle – 63 registered

Dominique Balet:

00'46'39 – 20th overall / 8th in its category

Delphine Capron:

00'48″21 – 26* overall (5th woman) / 2nd woman in her category

Yannik Le Bot:

00 48'38 – 28th overall / 7th in its category

Cindy Kuhry:

00'5146 – 39th overall / 3rd woman in her category

Nadine Y Mung:

00'52″64 – 45th overall / 5th woman in her category

Christine Le Bot:

00'52'99 – 47* overall / 6th woman in her category

400m bare-handed pairs – 27 registered

Ballet / D. Capron:

7'14'96 – 21* in the general classification

Y.Le Bot / N. Y Mung:

7'34'04 – 24* in the general classification

200m solo bare hands – 87 registered

Dominique Balet:

3'21″12 – 24* overall

Cindy Kuhry:

3'45'58 – 55th overall and 25th woman

Longe Côte Trail

Dominique Balet: 1h03mn54s – 28th in the general classification (16th man) and 9th in his category

Yannik Le Bot: 1h13mn21s – 42nd overall (20th man) and 5th in his category

Christine Le Bot: 1h25mn29s – 48th overall (28* women) and 9th in her category

