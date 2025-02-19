LONGE CÔTE: JLCA defends the colors of Saint-Martin in Martinique | FAXINFO

The 2nd Martinique International Aqua Walking Open will take place on February 22 and 23 at Pointe Marin, Sainte-Anne. It will bring together more than 120 competitors from the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and the Atlantic.

The JLCA club, the only representative of Saint-Martin and first in the Antilles, will line up six competitors: Dominique Balet, Cindy Kuhry, Christine and Yannik Le Bot, Nadine Y Mung and Delphine Capron.

On Saturday, they will compete in several events, including the 50-meter solo paddle, the 400-meter pair and the 50-meter relay. Cindy Kuhry will also compete in the 200-meter solo.

On Sunday, Yannik, Cindy, Christine and Dominique will tackle the trail-longe-côte, a demanding event combining 500 m of Longe Côte and 1080 m of running, to be repeated four times.

After a modest participation in 2024 with only two athletes, JLCA is strengthening this year and aims to proudly represent Saint-Martin.

Thanks to the support of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, this trip also aims to promote Longe-Côte on the island, where the discipline has around fifty members.

Good luck to the Saint-Martin team! _VX

Info: 06 90 54 06 06 – jlcantilles@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/longe-cote-jlca-defend-les-couleurs-de-saint-martin-en-martinique/