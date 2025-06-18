Longe Côte: Three athletes from Saint-Martin shine at the French Longe Côte Championship | FAXINFO

On June 7 and 8, three athletes from the Je Longe la Côte aux Antilles (JLCA) club proudly represented Saint-Martin at the 10th French Longe Côte Championship, held in Sète, in the south of France.

This 2025 edition brought together 66 clubs, 465 competitors with 702 bibs distributed across individual events (50 m, 200 m, 400 m, 800 m) and team relays.

Among them, several overseas clubs had also made the trip from Guadeloupe, Martinique and Marie-Galante, illustrating the great growth of this sport in our regions.

Longe Côte, or water walking, is an accessible and comprehensive sport practiced by walking in water (water level between the navel and the armpits) with or without accessories. JLCA, founded in 2020 in Saint-Martin, is actively involved in promoting it throughout the Caribbean.

In a very competitive context, the three Saint-Martin representatives obtained more than honorable results: Delphine CAPRON is thus ranked 6th senior in the 50m paddle with a time of 44''75, Cindy KUHRY, who competed in two events, came 11th senior in the 200m barehanded with an estimated time of 3'54''63 and 10th senior in the 50m paddle for 52''52. Finally, Christine LEBOT is ranked 16th Master 2 in the 50m paddle with a time of 57''07.

The JLCA club of Saint-Martin ranks 50th out of 66, a solid performance for a first on the national level.

To follow the club's news and support the athletes, visit the Facebook page: Je Longe la Côte aux Antilles (JLCA). _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/longe-cote-trois-athletes-de-saint-martin-brillent-au-championnat-de-france-de-longe-cote/