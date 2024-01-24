Louis Mussington’s wishes: “The heart must be in it” | FAXINFO

This Monday, January 22, the president of the Community, Louis Mussington, organized his ceremony of greetings to the living forces which was held at the Marigot Sea Front kiosk.

In the presence of numerous officials including Vincent Berton, delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Silveria Jacobs, Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, representatives of neighboring islands, national education, the gendarmerie, the territorial police, firefighters, public institutions, of the associative fabric, without forgetting the elected officials, Louis Mussington gave a strong speech for almost thirty minutes, looking back on the year 2023 which he described as exceptional and highlighting the objectives of 2024: “It is never a simple thing to summarize an entire year through achievements. We tried to do the best by maintaining the cultural events (…), I thank the organizers who contributed to the success of these events. 2023 is the first real year of the mandate that you have entrusted to us and many projects have been undertaken.” Welcoming the unfailing commitment of all those working for the development of a better life, the safety of citizens and the preservation of heritage, Louis Mussington addressed several themes such as the reduction of health inequalities in our territory, road safety, the training of young people, the local town planning review plan, the construction of colleges 600 and 900, the Galisbay bypass, the car impound, the list is long and promising for the future. The president of the COM thanked the administrative team which welcomes, serves and reassures the population on a daily basis “while the workload is increasingly increasing”. The COM gives itself “the means to be at the forefront (…) with new challenges that must be faced according to the growing needs of the population. Management becomes more and more difficult, the service you expect from us remains our top priority. The difficulties have not overcome our determination,” added Louis Mussington, specifying that no increase in taxes is planned while maintaining the level of public services. For 2024, Mussington intends to amplify collective mobilization in favor of the attractiveness of the territory: “The survival of our businesses and our jobs depends on it”. With the support of the State, the COM will implement a dynamic housing construction policy. Finally, the speech of wishes to the active forces of the territory addressed the good relationship between the COM and the State services represented by the prefect: “I would like to personally thank Vincent Berton, I also proposed his name to the announcement of a full-fledged prefecture because you are always there to support us in our choices.” After a minute of silence in memory of Bernard Locufier, paying treasurer of the Community, responsible for the Public Finance Center of Saint-Martin, the ceremony continued around a glass of friendship. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/les-voeux-de-louis-mussington-le-coeur-doit-y-etre/