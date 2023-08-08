Mad Events is ramping up with Kalash at Boho Beach | FAXINFO

This Saturday, August 12, the duo of organizers from Mad Events is exclusively organizing a sensational show at Boho Beach in Baie Nettlé, betting on a program that is already making the whole territory tremble with impatience with Bamby, jewel of Guyanese dancehall, and the charismatic Kalash, rapper known and recognized worldwide.

The evening, which promises to be spectacular, will be launched at 19 p.m. with the start of the musical shows at 20 p.m. punctuated by artistic performances until the end of the night. To mark the start of their third year of existence, Yohan and Thomas from Mad Events have decided to move towards concert and festival type formats by choosing the mythical Boho Beach in Baie Nettlé which offers a dream capacity and which perfectly meets the August 12 format. The experience will be unique with showcases by local and regional artists such as Ridge, a Dominican singer who has become a figure on the bouyon scene across the Caribbean; the adored and acclaimed group Tolly Boys; and Trixta from Sint Maarten. The best DJs from Saint-Martin and Guadeloupe will obviously be there with DJ Killerz, Big Boss, Maestro, Eyedol, Wiwi and Kingkembe, creating an atmosphere typical of Mad Events events. With a one-hour set, Bamby will literally charm all the spectators with her enchanting voice in a dancehall style of which she has the secret. The Guyanese singer will then give way to another renowned artist who will ignite the Boho Beach scene for an hour of memorable show, the great Kalash. The Martinican rapper and singer, the first West Indian artist to have given a sold out solo show at Bercy, has a reputation for delivering intense stage performances and the evening of August 12 at the Boho Beach will be no exception. The $30 and $40 presales are already sold out and the $50 tickets are snapping up, so don't wait to take your seats to attend this exceptional evening organized by Mad Events. Boho Beach, Hommage Hotel, Buzz outlets at Hope Estate, Jules Bakery at Jordan Village or online ticket office (see info). _Vx

Info: Instagram @madevents.sxm or +590 690 61 64 65

Shortened Eventbrite online ticketing link: https://t.ly/o6OaE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mad-events-monte-en-puissance-avec-kalash-au-boho-beach/