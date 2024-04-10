Mad Events: Kalash exclusively at Coco Beach | FAXINFO

Let it be said, next Sunday, April 14, 2024, Coco Beach in Orient Bay will be stormed for the unique Beach Party organized by Mad Events with at the top of the bill, the international star Kalash whose Saint-Martin public loves it.

Memorable experience guaranteed, as at every event hosted by Yohan and Thomas from Mad Events. This is not the first time that Mad Events and Kalash have collaborated together, we remember the artist's exceptional show in August 2023 at Boho and this Sunday's Beach Party at Coco Beach promises to make an impression. The event, whose Early Birds pre-sales at €30 were sold out in one day, will begin at 16 p.m. on the beach of Orient Bay. Get ready for a one-of-a-kind musical experience, as Kalash is known and recognized for his exceptional stage performances, the excitement is already palpable in the territory. World-renowned artist, Kalash returns this time to present his latest hits with the firm intention of setting the Coco Beach stage on fire by also performing his great classics. Mad Events remains faithful to its open musical format which charmed the Saint-Martin audience with shows throughout the day and a captivating atmosphere. This exclusive event, which combines the impeccable organization of Mad Events, the acclaimed music of Kalash and the heavenly setting of Coco Beach, promises to be one of the highlights of the year, the perfect recipe for an incomparable Beach Party. In addition to the sensational show promised by Kalash, a prodigious selection of DJs is added to the lineup to keep you dancing until 22 p.m.: Alex at Lunch Time, The Edge, Classy D, Maestro, Wiwi, Big Boss and the formidable DJ Killerz as a special guest. Tickets are available online at Sparta (regular ticket at €40 or more on site the same day) or at various authorized points of sale: Coco Beach, Buzz (Hope Estate), Baguetelle (Jordan Village) and Nova Bar (Simpson Bay ). Sponsored by Carribean Liquors International (CLT), Radio Transat, Dauphin Telecom, Chef Foini and Lunissa, this Sunday's Mad Events/Kalash/Coco Beach Beach Party is already a victim of its success by being almost full on the available VIP tables. Don't delay in getting your entry ticket to be part of this unprecedented adventure. _VX

Info and VIP reservations: +590 690 76 01 53

Instagram: madevents.sxm

Sparta online ticketing: https://t.ly/lRY2J

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mad-events-kalash-en-exclusivite-au-coco-beach/