Madchella: The Beach Party not to be missed at Coco Beach with Mad Events | FAXINFO

On Sunday, January 26, Orient Bay Beach will host the very first edition of MadChella, a unique event by Mad Events. Inspired by the legendary Coachella festival, this evening promises to bring together music, bohemian ambiance and festivities in an idyllic setting. Coco Beach, famous for its dream location and turquoise waters, will provide the perfect backdrop for this exceptional experience.

For this inaugural edition, Mad Events has brought together talented artists from the Caribbean and local music scene. Headlining the event is Natoxie, a renowned Martinican DJ, famous for his Caribbean productions and international collaborations. He will be joined by Tkrys, a Guadeloupean DJ appreciated for his eclectic style and his hit mixes on YouTube. The stage will also vibrate thanks to performances by local talents The Edge, John Andres, Maestro, Classy D and Big Boss, offering an open musical format capable of making you dance until early evening.

This event will also mark the birthday of Yohan Cohen, co-founder of Mad Events alongside Thomas Muguet. A perfect opportunity to combine celebration and innovation in a memorable festive setting. Participants are invited to immerse themselves in the bohemian and chic atmosphere of MadChella, with a dress code mixing elegance, retro and vintage.

Tickets for this unique event are available in advance from $20 via Sparta, as well as from partners Coco Beach, Buzz and Nova Bar. For an exclusive experience, it is possible to reserve a lounge or a VIP table (see info).

Thanks to its prestigious sponsors, MadChella has established itself as the first unmissable Beach Party of the year. Join us on Sunday, January 26 at Coco Beach for a day punctuated by sun, music and elegance.

VIP information and reservations: 0690 76 01 53

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/madchella-la-beach-party-a-ne-pas-manquer-au-coco-beach-avec-mad-events/