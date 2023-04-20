Management of agricultural land: the president of SAFER Guadeloupe welcomed to the Community | FAXINFO

Last March, the president of the Collectivité, Louis Mussington, took advantage of the agricultural show in Paris to sign an assistance agreement with the National Federation of Land Development and Rural Establishment Companies (FNSafer) in the objective of supporting local farmers and implementing a sustainable agricultural strategy.

On Tuesday April 11, the president of Safer Guadeloupe, Rodrigue Trèfle, was welcomed in the Collectivité as part of the implementation of this agreement.

The morning session was devoted to a meeting with the institutions in order to present the methodology for implementing this mission on our territory. Clarifications were provided by FNSafer, which participated in this meeting by videoconference.

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin under the aegis of the first vice-president Alain Richardson, the territorial councilor in charge of agriculture Arnel Daniel and the councilor Valérie Fonrose, president of the slaughterhouse, works in collaboration with the Safer of Guadeloupe , in order to set up a diagnosis of agricultural land in the territory and to support the strategy for reviving the sustainable agricultural economy of Saint-Martin.

During the late afternoon session, the presence of President Rodrigue Trèfle was an opportunity to meet local farmers and explain to them the challenges of this convention and the actions to be taken. Long-term work is therefore initiated in perfect consultation with farmers in order to meet the needs of the territory and its agricultural landowners as closely as possible. The Councillor, Arnel Daniel also spoke on local radio stations in a desire to inform the public about the Community's approach.

The diagnosis currently being developed will be used within the framework of the Territorial Plan for Sustainable Agriculture of Saint-Martin and the Planning and Development Plan of Saint-Martin (PADSM). It will present the land issues and will be supplemented by an exhaustive overview of the levers of action and the legal and technical possibilities that could give rise to a multi-year partnership with Safer Guadeloupe.

A travel schedule has already been planned to meet the farmers of Saint-Martin, with a first field visit from April 17 to 21, 2023.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gestion-du-foncier-agricole-le-president-de-la-safer-guadeloupe-accueilli-en-collectivite/