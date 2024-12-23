Manuel Valls appointed Minister of State for Overseas Territories | FAXINFO

BAYROU GOVERNMENT

Manuel Valls appointed Minister of State for Overseas Territories

This Monday, December 23 at 13:30 p.m. (local time), Alexis Kohler, Secretary General of the Élysée, announced the composition of the government appointed by the President of the Republic on the proposal of Prime Minister François Bayrou.

Five ministers from the Barnier government are keeping their posts in Bayrou's government: Bruno Retailleau, Minister of State for the Interior, Jean-Noël Barrot – Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Rachida Dati – Minister of Culture, Sébastien Lecornu – Minister of the Armed Forces, Annie Genevard – Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty. Catherine Vautrin, former Minister for Partnership with the Territories and Decentralization in the Barnier government, is this time appointed Minister of Labor, Health, Solidarity and Families. New Minister Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Manuel Valls succeeds François-Noël Buffet.

Full list of ministers in the Bayrou government

• Bruno Retailleau, Minister of State for the Interior

• Élisabeth Borne, Minister of State for National Education, Higher Education, Research and Digital Affairs

• Gérald Darmanin, Minister of State, Keeper of the Seals and Justice

• Éric Lombard, Minister of Economy and Finance

• Catherine Vautrin, Minister of Labor, Health, Solidarity and Families

• Manuel Valls, Minister of State for Overseas Territories

• François Rebsamen, Minister responsible for Local Authorities, Planning and the Environment

• Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces

• Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

• Laurent Marc-Angeli, Minister of Public Action, Civil Service and Simplification

• Rachida Dati, Minister of Culture

• Annie Genevard, Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty

• Marie Barsacq Minister of Sports, Youth and Community Life

List of delegate ministers

Aurore Bergé, Minister responsible for Equality and the fight against Discrimination

Yannick Neuder, Minister of Health and Access to Healthcare

François Gatel, Minister Delegate for Rural Affairs

Améli de Montchalin, Minister responsible for public accounts

Véronique Louvagie, Minister Delegate for Trade, Crafts, Social and Solidarity Economy

Nathalie Delatre, Minister Delegate for Tourism

Valérie Letard, responsible for housing

Benjamin Hadad, Minister of European Affairs

