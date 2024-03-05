March 8: Dance and meditation to celebrate women | FAXINFO

On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, the Up Rising Social Center in Quartier d'Orléans is organizing the “Twerk and Meditate for Your Power” event.

This event, which will take place this Friday March 8 at 17:45 p.m. in Quartier d'Orléans, aims to encourage each woman to take ownership of her body and assert her femininity: an experienced teacher will lead a dance session around twerk, a form of body expression that allows you to connect to your femininity and strengthen your self-confidence. The dance will be followed by a meditation session inspired by the Chinese art of vibrational fields. The opportunity to learn how to harmonize your mind and body for a better connection with yourself. This workshop organized by the Social Up Rising Center of the Sèm Ta Route association is open to all women aged 18 and over, wishing to recharge their batteries and celebrate their femininity. Participants are invited to bring a pair of sneakers, a towel and a bottle of water to hydrate after exercise. Meet this Friday, March 8 from 17:45 p.m. at the Résidence Les Palmeraies in Quartier d'Orléans. _VX

Info and registrations: 0590877553 or contact@semtaroute.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/8-mars-de-la-danse-et-de-la-meditation-pour-celebrer-la-femme/