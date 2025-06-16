MARIGOT 2030: The Marigot Traders Association is mobilizing for its future | FAXINFO

The need and desire to revitalize Marigot have continued to give rise to initiatives since Irma's passage in 2017. To continue in this vein, three major projects signed by the AEC will be implemented by the end of the year to revive the economic pulse of the capital.

“Our ambition is collective and every resident, every craftsman, every restaurateur has a role to play in this renaissance,” confides Yann Lecam, president of the Association of Traders and Restaurateurs of Marigot (AEC).

United by shared ambitions and concerns, the association's members have decided to implement a series of initiatives to enhance local businesses and reintroduce tourism to the city center. Project #1: The French Side Experience. Through a scheduled visit on the website shopinmarigot.com, passing tourists will be able to meet Marigot's shopkeepers, restaurateurs, and other merchants.

The aim is to offer a discovery route to those who are unfamiliar with the area.

The second project will begin in October. A flea market will be held on Rue Général de Gaulle for the second time this year.

Finally, the latest project has already taken off, with its Thursdays at the Marina. As a bonus, starting in 2026, the neighborhood's shops will remain open until 19:30 p.m., for the enjoyment of late-night strollers.

To carry out this promising operation, the AEC has called on European funds and is considering partnering with the Tourist Office: “This program is not a political banner, it is an outstretched hand,” explains Yann Lecam. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/marigot-2030-lassociation-des-commercants-de-marigot-se-mobilise-pour-son-avenir/