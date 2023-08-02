Marigot: a man attacked with a knife seriously injured, the alleged perpetrator was arrested | FAXINFO

A XNUMX-year-old man was stabbed Monday July 31. The alleged perpetrator of this attempted murder was arrested and taken into custody. The victim was transported to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital before being evacuated yesterday morning to the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre, in Guadeloupe.

The facts took place around 23:30 p.m. on rue de Hollande, more precisely in the Howell Center area.

According to the first elements collected on the spot by the police, a fight broke out between two individuals. One of them, in possession of a knife, then struck the victim several times in the abdomen. Alerted, the gendarmerie, the firefighters and the SMUR team quickly went to the scene of the attack. Thanks to information collected on the spot, the gendarmes arrested shortly after an individual who verbally admitted to being the perpetrator. The latter was taken into custody.

Seriously injured but conscious, the victim was taken care of by the SMUR and then transported to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center. She was finally transferred to the Pointe-à-Pitre University Hospital yesterday morning given the severity of her injuries. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/marigot-un-homme-agresse-au-couteau-grievement-blesse-lauteur-presume-a-ete-interpelle/