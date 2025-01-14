MARIGOT MARKET: Exceptional change of location on Thursday January 16 | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin informs the exhibitors of the Marigot Tourist Market that an exceptional modification of the layout will be put in place next Thursday. This change is explained by the holding of the wishes of President Louis Mussington, organized on the Place du Kiosque.

To ensure the smooth running of the market despite this adjustment, exhibitors will be informed at the beginning of the week of the new location, which will be located on the Marigot waterfront. The Community apologizes for this unforeseen reorganization and thanks the exhibitors for their understanding and flexibility.

For any further information, exhibitors are invited to contact Ms Sabrina Placidoux, Director of the Urban Development and Housing Department at 0690 77 30 08 or sabrina.placidoux@com-saint-martin.fr. The Community takes this opportunity to extend its best wishes for the year 2025 to all exhibitors and visitors. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/marche-de-marigot-changement-exceptionnel-demplacement-le-jeudi-16-janvier/