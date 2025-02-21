MARINA ROYALE: Traders and restaurateurs demand concrete action against insecurity | FAXINFO

Maintenance, security, delinquency, the professionals of the Marina Port La Royale invited the press yesterday to take stock of the current situation.

The restaurateurs and shopkeepers met at the restaurant "L'Essentiel" to make their grievances known to the population and to the Community, in charge of maintaining the Marina Royale.

Yann Lecam, President of the Association of Merchants and Restaurateurs of Marigot (AEC), and Nadège, manager of a restaurant in the Marina Royale, spoke openly to the press. "For 7 years, the AEC has been working to bring the Marina Royale and the city center back to life. But today, insecurity threatens the efforts undertaken," declared Yann Lecam. This statement follows the two restaurant robberies committed last Friday, February 14, during the evening service. Faced with this wave of crimes that affects residents, tourists and merchants alike, he is sounding the alarm: "Inaction does not only cost the merchants, it costs everyone."

Nadège adds: “We are at our wit’s end. Insecurity is only one part of the current situation, which is made worse by the lack of maintenance of the Marina and the inaction in the face of its dilapidation. It is the restaurateurs who clean the marina themselves and light the passageways. However, calls to the Community and the competent authorities have been made on numerous occasions, without follow-up.”

Those who bring Marigot to life are therefore waiting for mobilization and concrete actions from officials. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/marina-royale-commercants-et-restaurateurs-reclament-une-action-concrete-contre-linsecurite/