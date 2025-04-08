MARITIME SECURITY: A new page opens for the Saint-Martin coastguard brigade | FAXINFO

Yesterday, a double ceremony was held at the Galisbay commercial port : the Anne-Claire Rousseau takes command at the head of the customs coastguard brigade of Saint-Martin, followed by official christening of the DF38 Sualouiga vedette.

Surrounded by civil and military authorities, including Prefect Cyrille Le Vély, 1st Vice-President of the Collectivity Alain Richardson and Frédérique Louis, Deputy Director of the Customs Coast Guard, the new commander welcomed a milestone in his career “It’s the culmination of my two years of training, with my first maritime role and the christening of the launch. It also allows the crew to be surrounded by their families in a moment of conviviality.”

Coming from a maritime background, Anne-Claire Rousseau joined customs in 2019, before joining the naval officer corps. She now leads a brigade of 17 officers specializing in maritime surveillance, anti-trafficking, environmental protection, and maritime assistance.

The christening of the DF38 Sualouiga vedette, in service since 2022 and whose name means 'Land of Salt' in Arawak, was entrusted to Geneviève Duret, who is particularly committed to saving life at sea: “I am very honored. It makes me happy and I know some of the crew members. I wish them safe sailing and fair winds, as well as the boat,” confided the moved godmother. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-maritime-une-nouvelle-page-souvre-pour-la-brigade-garde-cotes-de-saint-martin/