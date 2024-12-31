MARITIME TRAFFIC: New bridge timetables for better road flow | FAXINFO

The Port of Sint Maarten Group (PSG), through its subsidiary Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC), has implemented a pilot project to improve traffic flow in and around Simpson Bay. The scheme has been in effect since 26 December.

The Simpson Bay and Causeway Bridges operating hours have been changed as follows: The Simpson Bay Bridge opening, scheduled for 15 p.m., has been brought forward to 14 p.m., while the Causeway Bridge, originally scheduled for 15:30 p.m., has been delayed to 16:30 p.m. The project aims to ease traffic congestion, especially during the peak tourist season. It aims to facilitate the movement of motorists, taxis and passengers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport, as well as tourism businesses. This program is the result of a collaboration between PSG, the Sint Maarten Police Service (KPSM) and the Sint Maarten Maritime Trades Association (SMMTA). The main objective is to improve traffic flow in the Maho, Simpson Bay and Cole Bay neighborhoods. The project partners will closely monitor the results to assess its impact and consider possible optimizations. This initiative represents an important step in addressing the challenges posed by traffic congestion during this crucial period for the local economy. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/trafic-maritime-nouveaux-horaires-des-ponts-pour-un-meilleur-flux-routier/