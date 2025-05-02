MARTIAL ARTS: A guaranteed show for the big Fight Night | FAXINFO

The date is set: tomorrow, Saturday, May 3, starting at 18 p.m., Bikini Beach in Orient Bay will vibrate to the rhythm of martial arts during a major event organized by the Caribbean Shidokan association of Saint-Martin.

This gala, dubbed "Fight Night," promises a spectacular evening full of suspense. Ten fights are announced, culminating in a high-level poster with a "super fight" between Mikael Benatar, double world champion of “Muay Thai Grand Prix”” (Thai Boxing) to the formidable Juan M. Torino for an intercontinental WKN (World Kickboxing Network) professional title.

The evening promises to be explosive, with fighters from the United States, Brazil, Costa Rica, and Argentina, not to mention, of course, those from Saint-Martin, Martinique, and Guadeloupe, several of whom will be competing for world and international titles in Shidokan or WKN. The public will be able to closely follow the highly anticipated duel between Enzo Audouy and Miniser Peña Suarez, with a WKN amateur world belt at stake. In another prestigious confrontation, Adrian Weathersby will face Luis Das Neves Oliveira in an international Shidokan triathlon bout, a demanding discipline combining karate, kickboxing, and grappling. Another highlight of Fight Night will be the women's amateur bout, which will pit a Brazilian fighter from Shidokan Brazil against a Martinican kickboxing athlete.

Beyond the athletic performance, it's martial arts spirit and self-improvement that will be celebrated in this idyllic setting, hosted by DJ Classy D and presented by Gee Money. And for those who want to extend the experience tomorrow night, the after-party will be held at the Lotus Night Club in Simpson Bay.

Reservations for Fight Night (advance ticket €40): 0590 77 39 90

Info: 0691 27 08 01

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/arts-martiaux-spectacle-garanti-pour-la-grande-soiree-fight-night/