MARTIAL ARTS / Aikido and self-defense: two days of practice with experts from mainland France | FAXINFO

At the end of the month, a unique event will showcase martial arts in Saint-Martin. Organized by the Aikitai Jutsu Ryu Abe association, a seminar open to all will offer opportunities to learn or improve aikido and self-defense. Two demanding and profoundly human disciplines, combining self-control, mutual respect, and the pursuit of balance.

The sessions will take place on Saturday 26 from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m. and Sunday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Caribbean Karate Oyama dojo in Hope Estate. Three experts from mainland France will lead the classes: Michael Charles and José Cutillas, both 6th dan, as well as Julie Cutillas, 4th dan. A rare opportunity to learn the art of correct movement and non-violent defense, alongside renowned masters.

This event is aimed at both experienced practitioners and novices eager to try a discipline that is both physical and mental. Aikido, at the intersection of martial arts techniques and philosophy, captivates with its fluidity and demanding nature. As for self-defense, this practice offers concrete keys to better understand dangerous situations in daily life.

This seminar, priced at €15 per two-hour class, aims to promote the martial arts spirit in its noblest form: that of respect, mutual learning, and personal growth. The organizing association hopes to awaken new vocations and strengthen ties between martial arts enthusiasts on the island. _VX

Info: 06 90 22 12 11

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/arts-martiaux-aikido-et-self-defense-deux-jours-de-pratique-avec-des-experts-venus-de-metropole/