MARTIAL ARTS: Caribbean Shidokan Club Shines at the 2025 French Cup | FAXINFO

On April 12, the club Caribbean Shidokan once again raised the colors of Saint-Martin during the 2025 Shidokan French Cup. Four fighters had made the trip, a team identical to the one sent to the European Championship last March in Lithuania. The results once again testify to excellence of the level achieved by these young athletes.

Lucie Pillant and Alexandre Marchi, both entered in the Shidokan Classic in the junior category under 56 kg, each won the gold medal in their respective categories. In Shidokan Mixed Martial, a discipline closer to MMA, Charlesson Reymond won the senior 72 kg category and also won gold. Finally, Jean-Philippe Delogu took second place on the podium in the junior heavyweight category.

This performance confirms the club's consistency on the national and international scene. Since 2023, the fighters of Caribbean Shidokan have accumulated seven gold medals, one silver and one bronze in the Coupe de France, as well as two European titlesThis award recognizes the rigorous work and the constant support of institutional partners, including the Collectivité and DRAJES. Bravo!_Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/arts-martiaux-le-club-caribbean-shidokan-brille-a-la-coupe-de-france-2025/