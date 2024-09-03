MARTIAL ARTS / Caribbean Shidokan Karate: training resumes at the Bellevue dojo | FAXINFO

The entire Caribbean Shidokan team is preparing for the new school year and awaits you from Saturday September 7 for children and Monday September 9 for adults.

Shidokan is a mix of Kyokushinkai karate, Thai boxing and Free Combat. The training offered by the association is adapted according to age. The Baby Shidokan section is for children aged 4 and 5. No need to be an expert to get started, all levels are accepted, whether the practice is done as a hobby or with a view to competitions.

With its strong values, Shidokan Karate does as much good to the body as to the mind, you just have to let yourself be tempted. _Vx

Info: Rodolphe 0690 57 57 27 – Florence 0690 45 24 71 / caribbean.shidokan@gmail.com

Bellevue dojo workshop schedule (Bureau Vallée parking lot)

Monday :

• Shidokan karate (teens/adults) from 19 p.m. to 20:30 p.m.

Tuesday :

• Shidoboxing (teens-adults) from 19 p.m. to 20:30 p.m.

Wednesday :

• Babyshido from 14 p.m. to 14:30 p.m.

• Shidokan karate (6/9 years old) from 14:30 p.m. to 15:30 p.m.

• Shidokan karate (10/13 years old) from 15:30 p.m. to 16:30 p.m.

• Shidokan karate (14 years and over/adults) from 16:30 p.m. to 17:30 p.m.

• Shidokan karate (teens/adults) from 19 p.m. to 20:30 p.m.

Thursday :

• Self-defense for teenagers from 18 p.m. to 19 p.m.

• Shidoboxing (teens/adults) from 19 p.m. to 20:30 p.m.

• Self defense for adults from 19 p.m. to 20:30 p.m.

Friday :

• Shidokan karate – mixed martial from 19 p.m. to 20:30 p.m.

On Saturday:

• Babyshido from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

• Shidokan karate (6/9 years old) from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

• Shidokan karate (10/13 years old) from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

• Shidokan karate (14 years and over/adults) from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/arts-martiaux-karate-caribbean-shidokan-reprise-des-entrainements-au-dojo-de-bellevue/