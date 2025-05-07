MARTIAL ARTS / Fight Night: a legendary evening on the sands of Bikini Beach | FAXINFO

The ring was just steps from the waves, the spotlights focused on the arena: last Saturday, Bikini Beach in Orient Bay hosted a Unforgettable Fight Night, combining sporting intensity and a unique Caribbean atmosphere. In front of an excited crowd, ten very high-level fights set Orient Bay alight, carried by a precise organization of the Caribbean Shidokan of Saint-Martin.

For the first time in the history of World Kickboxing Network (WKN), an official patch Boxrec was awarded on Caribbean soil, offering the winners international recognition on the benchmark platform for combat sports. A major advance for visibility athletes.

In the ring, fighters from SXM, Martinique, Guadeloupe, but also from Brazil, the United States, Argentina and Costa Rica, delivered technical and committed duels. Special mention to the five students from the local Shidokan dojo who shone on home soil. Between fights for world and intercontinental belts, martial arts triathlon and MMA, each confrontation electrified the crowd, which turned out in large numbers.

In this dream setting, between self-improvement, unity and martial spirit, this 2025 edition will have lived up to all the promises… and proven once again that Saint-Martin has its place on the world combat scene. _Vx

Fight Results – Fight Night Saint-Martin 2025

WKN Pro/Am World Championship – 69 kg (women)

Sandrine Lindor (Martinique) beats Inglyd Emilay Pereira Sylva (Brazil) at points

WKN Caribbean Championship – 80 kg

Jean Philippe Delogu (SXM) beats Malik Rammou (Guadeloupe) at points

WKN Pro/Am World Championship – 90 kg

Enzo Audoui (Guadeloupe) beats Minister Peña Suarez (Costa Rica) at points

WKN Caribbean Championship – 72 kg

Saint Aime Josue (Martinique) beats Jeremy Duplessis (Guadeloupe) at points

WKN Intercontinental Championship – 79.6 kg

Mikael Benatar (Guadeloupe) beats Jean Manuel Torino (Argentina) on points

Shidokan Triathlon – 88 kg

Adrian Weathersby (USA) beats Luis Gabriel Das Neves Oliveira (Brazil)

Shidokan MMA – 72 kg

Charlesson Reymond (SXM) beats Junior Gomes (Brazil)

