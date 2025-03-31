MARTIAL ARTS: Two European titles for the Caribbean Shidokan of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The club Caribbean Shidokan Saint Martin shone during the European Championship Shidokan, which was held on March 22 in Vilnius, in Lithuania. Selected for their performances over the last two seasons, four Saint-Martin fighters joined the French team and faced the best European athletes in this demanding discipline, combining karate, kickboxing et grapple.

Among the five titles won by the French team, two were won by SXM's Caribbean Shidokan. Charlesson Reymond (28 years old, 72 kg) was sacred European Champion in Shidokan Mix Martial, which follows the rules of the Amateur MMA. Jean-Philippe Delogu (17 years old, 83 kg) has, for his part, won the title of Junior European Champion in Shidokan Karate Classic, a category where body blows and grappling are allowed for five seconds.

The other competitors also delivered very good performances. Lucie Pillant (17 years old, 55 kg) is European junior vice-champion in Shidokan Karate Classic and returned with a silver medal. Alexandre Marchi (17 years old, 55 kg) completes the list of winners by winning a bronze medal in the same category.

These exceptional results confirm the rise in power of the Caribbean Shidokan Saint Martin, which continues to train a new generation of fighters through an innovative style combining tradition and modernity. These performances are a testament to the talent and hard work of the athletes, who flew the flag for Saint-Martin and the Guadeloupe Karate League. Congratulations to them for these remarkable achievements! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/arts-martiaux-deux-titres-europeens-pour-le-caribbean-shidokan-de-saint-martin/