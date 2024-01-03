Masterpiece: the fight against obesity in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Part of an educational project spread over two years at the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school, SXM No Obesity, called the “masterpiece”, goes beyond the school framework to raise awareness among the Saint-Martin population to fight against obesity.

Deployed by Akpéné Brégeau, cooking teacher at the vocational high school, with the support of numerous colleagues from general education, this multidisciplinary project affects children and adolescents as much as adults. In the foreground, overweight and the consequences of obesity on health which are highlighted in a fun and educational way with a common objective for future food professionals: to control their weight gain through a training in healthy and light cooking. Starting with a first class HRC (hospitality, catering, cooking), the project continued in the final year with a grade influencing the obtaining of the baccalaureate. SXM No Obesity continues its work outside of high school by offering multilingual challenges on social networks which always hide an important message, whether it is photographing your daily meal for a week or presenting a low-fat recipe for a Christmas feast. The “Fight Against Obesity SXM” project also offers easy sports exercises for regular physical activity, cooking techniques and instructive videos on the importance of hydrating, cooking and consuming healthy products and premises. Louis Mussington, president of the Community, collaborated with the project leaders to raise awareness among the population about a healthy and balanced diet in order to fight against the global scourge of obesity and which particularly affects the region. The goal of broadening the visibility of the project is so that people can talk about obesity without taboo, share their experience, take on the challenges in a caring way, without competition, and get people to cook.

For Akpéné Brégeaud, who now devotes his free time and his own funds to it, the project to fight obesity is based on two axes: diet and lifestyle as well as sporting activity. The fight also attacks false beliefs because you do not always have to have a lot of money to be fit and in good health. So that this original awareness-raising system to combat obesity in the territory of Saint-Martin can bear fruit, especially among young people, all support is welcome, whether financial or material, such as goodies from the share of private companies to offer to those who take up the challenges. Stay healthy, join the movement. _VX

Info: 06 90 32 95 42

Facebook: Fight against obesity sxm

Instagram: triumphons_de_l_obesite_sxm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/chef-doeuvre-la-lutte-contre-lobesite-a-saint-martin/