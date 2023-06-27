MEDIA: A Dutch television crew filming in Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

The filming of the two editions of the “Life is Beautiful” programs for the Dutch television network RTL began last weekend in Sint Maarten.

The team arrived at Juliana airport on Friday June 16th and were guided around the island by their hosts Katrien Snoep Festen and Hans Festen from Hevesta Sint Maarten BV.

On Monday, June 19, the team took a tour of the island with the Sint Maarten tourist office, led by Mr. William Bell, and filmed elements to show the tourist destination side of the island. said Claudia Gatland of Life is Beautiful. She continues: “Life is Beautiful” will show Saint-Martin as a travel destination, but also as a second home destination.

Snoep Festen was able to preview the first images shot this weekend. “The island is a beautiful place. We sometimes forget how beautiful she is. We realize this when we show our family, our friends or even a TV crew around the island,” she points out. "Although the schedule for the remaining days is tight, we have a few one- or two-minute slots left in the program," added Gatland. The team will leave the island on June 28.

Both editions of the "Life is good" programs will be broadcast on Dutch television and the Videoland streaming network from August 2023. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/media-une-equipe-de-television-hollandaise-en-tournage-a-sint-maarten/