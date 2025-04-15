Meeting about the proposed Sustainable, Affordable Access to Health Act | Government of Sint Maarten

On April 10, 2025, a briefing took place involving the Social-Economic Council (SER), the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), and other key stakeholders in Sint Maarten. The focus of the meeting was the proposed Sustainable, Affordable Access to Health Act (SAAHA), which aims to bring essential reforms to the island’s health sector. These reforms are deemed crucial due to the emerging challenges faced by the healthcare system, particularly in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted systemic vulnerabilities and financial instability within the current healthcare framework.

The briefing underscored that the island’s current healthcare system is unsustainable. Costs are increasing due to an aging population, technological advancements, and rising care costs, without a corresponding increase in income to cover these expenses. Consequently, financial deficits in healthcare continue to grow annually. Furthermore, the fragmented nature of the current health insurance system leads to inefficiencies and inequalities, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and the uninsured.

Notably, more than 10% of Sint Maarten’s population lacks health insurance. Many of these uninsured individuals are self-employed workers like taxi drivers, gardeners, and cleaning staff who do not qualify for social insurance and cannot afford private insurance options. This highlights significant gaps in the system that need to be addressed to ensure fair and equitable access to health services for all citizens.

The SAAHA proposes to overhaul the current health insurance ordinances by replacing them with comprehensive legislation that will streamline the management of healthcare funds and improve service delivery. The act includes measures to enhance the management of resources and introduce safeguards against misuse of health funds, ensuring accountability and fairness for those who pay premiums.

The next steps involve the Socio-Economic Council reviewing the proposed SAAHA legislation and providing their advice. The Council of Advice will also contribute their perspective, which is necessary before the act can be presented to Parliament for approval. If successful, SAAHA will represent a pivotal step towards a more sustainable and equitable healthcare system in Sint Maarten, addressing the pressing needs of its people and charting a path toward greater health access and fairness.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Meeting-about-the-proposed-Sustainable-Affordable-Access-to-Health-Act.aspx