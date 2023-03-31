Meeting: The youth of the Leo Club Safari visit Bethany Home: a beautiful moment of sharing with the elders | FAXINFO

Leo Club Safari is part of the great family of Lions Club International founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones based on the simple idea "that you don't get very far if you don't do something for someone other ".

Promoting meetings and exchanges between young people and elders of Saint-Martin is one of the objectives of the Leo Club Safari.

It was in this context that the young members paid a visit to the residents of Bethany Home last Saturday.

Convinced that the intergenerational is a benefit for all, the young people of the Leo Club Safari wanted to promote a meeting between the youngest and the oldest, hence their proposal for a Bingo activity.

The objective was to allow a collective animation with the members of the Leo Club Safari, and the pleasure of sharing a good time with the elders, board games strengthening the social bond, it is well known!

A friendly gesture greatly appreciated by the residents who gave a warm welcome to the young people with beautiful smiles.

The afternoon ended with the distribution of prizes for the winners. A convivial and pleasant moment to renew.

The Leo Club Safari would like to thank the director Mrs. Lainel and the entire EHPAD team.

Leo Club Safari is now preparing to organize an Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 9 in support of the Spelle-moi contest.

The appointment is made! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rencontre-les-jeunes-du-leo-club-safari-en-visite-a-bethany-home-un-beau-moment-de-partage-avec-les-anciens/