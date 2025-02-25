Meeting Tiger Sharks: Understanding and Identifying Individuals at Risk | FAXINFO

Around a conference, Hadrien Bidenbach, biologist and project director One Shark, looks back at the methods used by scientists to Spotting tiger sharks that are dangerous to humans, in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

Friday, February 21, Eric Clua, scientific and research director, initially expected to lead a conference on “ Shark feeding : for or against? » was unable to keep his appointment. He then gave up his place to his colleague, Hadrien Bidenbach, director of the public interest group One Shark. For the time of a interactive conference, the public discovered the daily life of scientists working to determine where the tiger sharks in the region and which are problematic individuals. About fifteen people showed up at the Bubble Shop at the Marina Royale to learn about the issue. Curious, the audience was very involved in the conference, which turned into a debate. "Why kill sharks?" asks a man in the room. "We only look for problematic individuals. Those who have attacked humans. It's like with humans, there are serial killers, but there aren't many. We identify them and, from there, it's the State that makes the final decision," replies the young specialist. In two years, the One Shark system has studied 81 tiger sharks between Anguilla, Saint Martin and Saint Barthélemy. Recent data reveal that these individuals, generally observed between 0 and 40 meters deep, sometimes descend suddenly perfect image and sound quality up to 600 meters, depth: "This is unprecedented, we think it is a way for the animal to rest. Thanks to its pectoral fins, it lets itself float and ensures a slow ascent," explains Hadrien Bidenbach. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/a-la-rencontre-des-requins-tigres-comprendre-et-identifier-les-individus-a-risque/