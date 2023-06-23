Audrey GIL, territorial councilor, received on Tuesday June 20 the representatives of IEDOM and INSEE, respectively Messrs. Beltrand and Winnicki, in order to discuss the new Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Saint-Martin.

Calculated in 2021, the new GDP of Saint-Martin amounts to €17 per inhabitant. It has therefore fallen by -000% since 2.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and INSEE, Saint-Martin's GDP remains relatively stable and within the average GDP of Caribbean countries. It is above that of Mayotte and below the other overseas departments.

The GDP of Sint Maarten per capita amounts to €26 in 854, a decrease of -2021% since 18 and a superiority of +2016% of the GDP of Saint-Martin (+58% in 101).

Sint Maarten's GDP is in the top tier of Caribbean GDPs, just behind the Bahamas and St Barths.

Valuable information for the Community which is part of a proactive and partnership approach, in order to obtain reliable data and to act sustainably on the socio-economic development of the territory.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rencontre-avec-liedom-et-linsee-des-donnees-chiffrees-sur-le-pib-de-saint-martin/