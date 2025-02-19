Meeting with Manuel Valls: Senator Pétrus defends the emergency services of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Senator Annick Pétrus spoke at the end of last week with Manuel Valls, Minister of Overseas Territories: “I had a constructive and warm exchange with the Minister on the major challenges of Saint-Martin and the actions needed to support our territory”.

During this meeting, several priority issues were discussed. Concerning the “Ninis”, these people without official identity, the senator insisted on the need to guarantee them a status: “It is imperative to ensure them an administrative existence, no one can be stateless”.

Improving administrative services was also at the heart of the discussions. “An efficient administration is essential to meet the expectations of the people of Saint-Martin. I insisted on the urgency of better organization and acceleration of procedures, particularly for CGSS, CAF and guardianship files.”

Furthermore, the establishment of an RSMA branch in Saint-Martin was mentioned by the senator as an opportunity for young people in the region: “This project is key to offering them professional training and prospects for the future.”

Finally, the establishment of a fully-fledged prefecture was highlighted as a decisive step forward: “The prefect will have to build a strong and efficient administration, meeting the needs of the population.”

Annick Pétrus assures that she will remain mobilized so that these commitments quickly translate into tangible actions for Saint-Martin. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rencontre-avec-manuel-valls-la-senatrice-petrus-defend-les-urgences-de-saint-martin/