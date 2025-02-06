MEETING with VINCENT BERT | FAXINFO

After nearly three years as delegated prefect of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, Vincent Berton is preparing to leave the island to take up his new duties in Corrèze. Between assessment, unfinished projects and deep attachment to the territory, he looks back on his time in the Northern Islands and shares his view on the future of Saint-Martin.

What is your assessment of your three years in the region?

In three years, Saint-Martin has undergone many changes. When I arrived, it was a different world. Since then, we have returned to solid economic growth, with tourism booming to almost pre-Irma levels.

Reconstruction has progressed. Visually, Saint Martin has changed. Cooperation with Sint Maarten has also evolved, notably with the border agreement, a historic moment since the Treaty of Concordia. But the most worrying challenge remains the integration of young people.

What are you most proud of as deputy prefect?

I wouldn't talk about pride, but rather about satisfaction at having succeeded in uniting. Without cooperation, nothing moves forward. The border agreement was far from being won. It took a lot of work to reach a compromise. The full-fledged prefecture is also an accomplishment: it took time, but it was necessary.

Finally, the Living Museum led by Mélanie Dal Gobbo and Art For Science is particularly close to my heart. I deeply believe in integration through art and culture. It is a project inspired by the Anglo-Saxon approach, which has a real impact on young people.

A year and a half after your catch of function here, you said that The youth of Saint-Martin do not realize the attention you pay them. Is still your message?

Yes, because young people here are exposed to many dangers: academic failure, linguistic and cultural difficulties, and above all, the influence of traffickers who attract them towards the worst.

The message I want to convey to them is to believe in themselves and follow their own path. It is not easy, especially when the environment sometimes pushes in the wrong direction. But living from trafficking is a dead end, a dead end.

To avoid this, we need revealers, adults who are able to show young people their potential. Certain teachers, supervisors or artists are these mirrors that allow young people to discover themselves and believe in themselves.

Do you feel remorse or regret?

As a regret, that of not seeing the accomplishment of certain projects, such as the Action Logement convention which is very important, the inauguration of the administrative and judicial city of the State or that of the Concordia media library.

On the other hand, I don't have much remorse. I'm far from having done everything well, the task is very important for the State in Saint-Martin. But I worked a lot on this island, I tried to do my best. Otherwise, in general, what frustrates me the most is the administrative slowness. We don't stay in office for long, and many projects take years to complete. There will be no discontinuity with the arrival of the new prefect Cyrille Le Vély, we are not starting from scratch. The prefecture has 70 civil servants, the teams remain in place.

“Azur, Vibrations, Horizon” were the three words you chose to describe Saint-Martin in 2023. And in 2025?

We stay on the same words. And I would add “Sadness”… to leave Saint-Martin.

And “Energy”. Here, there is a real dynamic, a desire to move forward, to make things happen, even when it is complicated. Saint-Martin is a huge playground with enormous potential, provided you succeed in projecting yourself over the long term.

You are flying away today towards Corrèze, what will you keep from Saint-Martin?

I'm going to go from mineral blue to plant green. It will be a radical change!

But what I will miss the most are the people of Saint-Martin. This island has an incredible human and cultural wealth. I was struck by this openness to the world, this unique blend of French, English-speaking and Hispanic cultures. Saint-Martin is a land of mixing and exchange, where there is a very relaxed and warm way of approaching life. This departure is difficult. Saint-Martin leaves its mark, it soaks into you.

The entire Faxinfo team wishes Prefect Vincent Berton every success in his new role. Fair winds, fair seas and heading towards new horizons… _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rencontre-avec-vincent-bert/