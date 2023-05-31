MEMORY / Commemoration of the abolition of slavery: a beautiful ceremony always imbued with emotions | FAXINFO

On this Sunday, May 28, 2023, the 175nd anniversary of the abolition of slavery, ratified by national decree on April 27, 1848 in Paris and officially signed on May 28, 1848 in Saint-Martin.

To commemorate this founding act in our history, the community's cultural management has prepared a colorful show with students from Jérôme Beaupère and Aline Hanson schools.

Wreaths of flowers were then laid by the territory's officials at the foot of the local symbol of emancipation, Lady Liberté, at the Agrément roundabout, in memory of the women and men who regained their freedom after so many years of enslavement and struggle.

The official speeches recalling this dark period of history and the republican values ​​of freedom, equality and fraternity, were linked in the presence of the delegate prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, of the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Silveria Jacobs , the deputy, Frantz Gumbs, the president of the Collectivity, Louis Mussington as well as elected officials and representatives of civil society._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/memoire-commemoration-de-labolition-de-lesclavage-une-belle-ceremonie-toujours-empreinte-demotions/