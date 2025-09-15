Meteorological Department St. Maarten Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Aviation Meteorological Services | Government of Sint Maarten

In 2012, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) mandated that all meteorological authorities establish and implement a Quality Management System (QMS) for aviation meteorological services, in accordance with ISO 9000 standards.

Following this announcement, the Meteorological Department St. Maarten (MDS) promptly initiated the necessary steps toward implementation. These efforts included documenting procedures and processes for service delivery, conducting internal audits, developing a strategic plan for the department, training staff, carrying out stakeholder surveys, and ensuring calibration of instruments, among other essential activities.

In 2020, Mrs. Yvette Ramos, from VNOVAIMO in France, was engaged to coordinate the certification process. Subsequent to her professional guidance, Certech Registration Inc, an internationally recognized and approved certification body from Canada, officially granted the ISO 9001:2015 certification to the MDS on October 30 2024.

With this achievement, the Meteorological Department St. Maarten became the first Meteorological Service in the Eastern Caribbean to be ISO 9001:2015 certified—an important milestone that underscores the department’s commitment to quality, accuracy, and excellence in aviation meteorological services.

The MDS commends all those who contributed to this accomplishment, including past and present Ministers, the Staff Bureau of the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), and both former and current staff members whose dedication made this success possible.

Maintaining ISO certification requires ongoing compliance, continuous improvement, and the cooperation of all stakeholders. The MDS emphasizes the importance of sustained support to ensure that the department continues to meet international standards and provide the highest quality services for the aviation sector.

The certificate was recently handed to the Hon. Minister of TEATT, Grisha Heyliger-Martens at a staff meeting.

“I proudly congratulate the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten on achieving the ISO 9001:2015 certification for aviation meteorological services. This accomplishment, the first of its kind in the Eastern Caribbean, is a remarkable milestone that reflects the hard work and dedication of the team. Reliable meteorological services are essential to aviation safety, and this recognition places St. Maarten at the forefront of quality and international standards.”

Remarks from the Minister of TEATT, Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

For more info on the Meteorological Department and their respective services, please visit http://www.meteosxm.com/ or https://www.sintmaartengov.org/Ministries/Departments/Pages/Meteorological-Department.aspx .

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Meteorological-Department-St-Maarten-Achieves-ISO-90012015-Certification-for-Aviation-Meteorological-Services.aspx