MICRO-SIDEWALK: Are there tourist customers in your establishment? | FAXINFO

Frank Basili (Bistro de la Mer restaurant)

“Honestly, we can say that the tourist season has started well. Which is a good thing for us restaurateurs! Compared to previous years, we have a larger European clientele on the island with the presence of Italians, Portuguese and Spanish. I have not forgotten the Americans and Canadians who are always delighted to return each year to the “Friendly Island”. The season really started a week before the Christmas holidays. We recorded a small drop in attendance only in the first week of January. Activity has since resumed. We average 200-250 seats per day (from morning to evening, editor's note). Which is a good average”!

Léonord Saintil (Villa Royale restaurant)

“I don't think I'm the only restaurateur satisfied with the good number of tourists on the island and more particularly on Grand-Case where my restaurant is located. Between the period of December 20 and January 6, we broke all records in terms of reservations. This is unheard of ! However, it was far from being won, particularly with the soaring price of plane tickets. Ultimately, this did not prevent tourists from being present in large numbers in Saint-Martin. We also work a lot with local customers. Whether tourists passing through the island or locals, customers love traditional Creole cuisine (laughs). Everyone is welcome at our place!

Franck Vuillemin (Ocean 82 restaurant)

“This is by far our best season since the restaurant opened 11 years ago! It's completely crazy, we've never had so many people in our establishment! This shows that the Saint-Martin destination still attracts so many visitors every year. In this sense, the Tourist Office does a very good job in terms of promoting the destination. From December 20 to January 15, we were overwhelmed by the influx of customers. Believe me, we had to organize ourselves every day to meet the demands of our always friendly customers. Our previous record was 256 covers/day. This year, we came close to 300 seats (296, editor’s note). It's well known that records are made to be broken! _AF

