MICRO-SIDEWALK: “Are you more of the courteous type when driving to ease the often congested traffic in Saint-Martin? » | FAXINFO

Jeans : “As a former heavy goods vehicle and public transport driver, my experience tells me that you must always remain calm in all circumstances, particularly during the numerous traffic jams that you experience on a daily basis in Saint-Martin. It's better to be tolerant than to get angry. For my part, the first courtesy while driving is to respect the highway code to the letter (indicators, speed, safety distances, respect for priorities, pedestrian crossings, the prohibition of forcing passage by overtaking in the right lane or left and so on and the best…). There was a time when driving was fun. Which is far from being the case today. You must always be on your guard! »

Patrick: “When you are in the heart of a congested intersection and have priority, it seems more intelligent to me to let users pass who have difficulty getting through due to traffic. This makes it easier for cars to pass through and does not block drivers in one place for long. A situation that happens too often on the roads in Saint-Martin. Personally, I wait around ten minutes every day to leave my house, in this case in Morne Valois. People are stressed today, they always want to go fast without worrying about other road users.”

Emmanuel : “If I'm not mistaken, the road is a shared space between motorists, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians. It is therefore important to take all these users into account on a daily basis. When traffic is slow, which is unfortunately often the case in Saint-Martin, I use common sense while driving (Patrick has been a bus driver for over 20 years, editor's note) by giving priority, for example, to vehicles wishing to exit. of a parking lot. This prevents a large line of cars from forming behind you for nothing! On the island as everywhere else, you have to be vigilant on the road and adapt to all situations.” _AF

