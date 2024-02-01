MICRO-SIDEWALK / Marigot Market: “Update on the start of the tourist season? » | FAXINFO

An essential link in the DNA of Saint-Martin, the Marigot market is open every day from 9 a.m. to 13 p.m. Meet some of these incredible women who, despite the obstacles and adversities at the start of the tourist season, work daily to bring this market so loved by all into existence.

“The season is equal to itself, what we expect from it, that is to say that compared to previous years, it is like last year, it aligns well, there were the holidays and it's a little bit behind the dates compared to usual but it's quiet, it looks okay. Compared to the crowds last December, it starts later, we have the impression that the season starts later and later but now, like this, it's starting to settle in. Everything is fine in the center of Marigot. I love the new layout of the market square, I find it great, and I find it super beautiful that they take care of the center of Marigot and it would also be good that they take care of the Marigot market… We hope a happy new year to everyone. »_Nanou

“Normally this year, we have a little less sales, with roughly a 30% reduction, but that’s okay, it’s manageable, we’re managing to get by with that. Apart from that, I am confident for the rest of the season, I think it will go well, I think we will have a little more sales from next February. I think there will be more people, with the Heineken Regatta for example and events which will take place in the first quarter of 2024. In the center of Marigot, I was on vacation during the work, I returned last week and I'm just discovering the new layout. »_Maria

“It started a little late in fact, December was still very average and here we will say that since January, things have been better. The tourists are there, the boats are there, it's not bad. Afterwards, you should also know that we were also destabilized for three weeks because we were put in the parking lot where there were cars in the morning when we came to unpack and we therefore couldn't do it. So it destabilized us a little but since we returned to our place, even if it was later than expected, things have been better. The season, I hope it will be better than the beginning. Last year, it was much better than that at the same time but we are here. So what's more, the weather hasn't been in our favor for two weeks, a lot of wind and rain so that's also preventing tourists from coming, and us from being really able to display all our beautiful merchandise. But what I hope is that everything goes well and that the tourists come, are happy, we are here to always welcome them with joy and good humor, and happy new year to everyone! »_Hortense

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-marche-de-marigot-le-point-sur-le-debut-de-la-saison-touristique/