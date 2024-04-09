MICRO-STROKE: Where did your passion for street art come from? | FAXINFO

As part of the Mix'Art project, a giant mural was created last week by students from the Mont des Accords college on the walls of the summerablation. The opportunity for us to meet the street artists who have passed on their passion and know-how to young budding artists.

Thibault

“My passion for street art dates back around six or seven years ago during an internship in a cultural institute in Bordeaux, specializing in street art exhibitions. I started working in this area through the former director who is also behind the Ariana project. Basically, I am an artist and not a street artist. I am in Saint-Martin as part of the Mix'art educational project carried out by the Ariana association. This year, our action was dedicated to cultural diversity on the island. The creation of this fresco at Mont des Accords college corresponds very well to our theme chosen this year with the students. Well done to them! »

beat

“My passion for street art was born in Morocco, my native country. I created my first frescoes on Moroccan soil. It was during my studies in France that I began my artistic career in street art in Paris. I have developed several projects including the one with the Ariana – Mix'Art association. My role consists of leading artistic street art workshops to transmit this passion to students. I am proud of the work produced by the students of Mont des Accords college. They showed great imagination in creating this giant fresco. All trades and subjects practiced within the establishment are represented there. It is a very beautiful work. Congratulations to all the students! »

Nicolas alias Espa

“Since my childhood, I have always seen people drawing on the walls. One day, I told myself that it was my turn to discover this artistic universe. I started creating small frescoes in my living room and then in certain authorized places in Paris. Gradually, I gained confidence in myself to create increasingly imposing frescoes. For several years, I have been practicing my passion in Saint-Martin with numerous works created across the four corners of the island. It became my job. I am proud to participate in the Mix'Art project and to pass on my know-how to students. Of the hundreds of students met over the last three weeks, perhaps one or two of them will wish to pursue this extraordinary artistic profession.” _AF

