MICRO-TROTTOIR: And you, what are your resolutions for the new year? | FAXINFO

Happy New Year! 2025 has just started, and many are setting new goals to get closer to their dreams. For some, change is the solution, while for others, savoring the moment is more than enough.

Calvin (retirement) : I have always worked in the field of sport. So, for the coming year, as for all the previous ones, I will continue to work for Saint-Martin athletes and support them at the highest level. I want Saint-Martin and its inhabitants to shine internationally. I am 80 years old but I will continue as much as possible to lead social and sporting actions.

Claudia (stylist): This year I want to take care of myself. I would like to start a daily skincare routine. I want to sign up for pilates classes or another activity that I feel comfortable with because I don't really like sports. And this year, I definitely want to organize myself to see my family in Spain for a week. It's been a year since I saw them so that will be my priority for 2025.

Jean-Luc (garage mechanic): Personally, I don't need anything. Why always want to improve or have more? I'm happy as I am and with what I have. My garage is doing very well and I'm fulfilled in my family life. And anyway, we don't know what tomorrow will bring, so what's the point of planning with big goals. I live day by day and I do the best I can.

Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-et-vous-quelles-sont-vos-resolutions-pour-la-nouvelle-annee-3/