MICRO-TROTTOIR: How did you celebrate the transition to 2025? | FAXINFO

For many, New Year's Eve is synonymous with partying and excess, but for some, it's an opportunity to end the year in all simplicity around a good meal.

Elodie (senior education advisor): In the early evening, I joined some very good friends for a raclette before going to the marina to watch the fireworks with a girlfriend. It was great, we had a good laugh, we put on wigs and we danced. I always go out for New Year's Eve, every year, it's a party. Despite the excesses and the insecurity of the roads at this time, it doesn't scare me.

John (chief) : For the new year, I stayed home with my dog. I wanted to go see the fireworks but my little Dolcetto would have been scared by the noise and I can't leave him alone at home. So we celebrated the first day of the year alone. I cooked some good lasagna and fish. And, a little after midnight, I called my family, we turned on the camera, I was very happy to see them for the occasion.

This link (osteopath): I had a big dinner with my friends, the atmosphere was great. It's my first New Year in the Caribbean, and honestly it was great! December 31st, feet in the sand, it's a treat anyway. Afterwards I went for a walk to Bikini Beach and Coco Beach. There, I saw the artist Feder, it was very cool. And then I came back quietly at 4am. It was perfect!

_Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-comment-avez-vous-celebre-le-passage-a-2025/