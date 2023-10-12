MICRO-TROTTOIR: In your opinion, has the cost of living in Saint-Martin increased? | FAXINFO

Dalith

“We must recognize that all prices have increased in Saint-Martin, like everywhere else! Of all types of goods, food has seen the largest increase in retail prices. Basic products like eggs, flour, pasta, sugar, and milk have seen a sharp increase. Meat has also become more and more expensive. Even the liter of gasoline which was not high at one time has greatly increased today. Personally, I pay more attention to my budget in the face of inflation. We do not have a choice ! »

Marie-Pierre

“We have to face the facts, the cost of living has increased significantly. Life is becoming more and more difficult for many people. It is not easy to manage this situation on a daily basis. The cost of living has increased especially with inflation in food prices. We all feel it when we go shopping at the supermarket! On another note, for an elderly person living alone, certain home adjustments are necessary to avoid accidents. For example, replacing a bathtub with the installation of an easy-access walk-in shower, specially adapted to the needs of the elderly person. You still need to have the budget…”

Aline

" Oh yeah ! The ends of the month are more and more difficult to manage. It's not complicated, everything has increased, starting with food products. Honestly, I'm careful not to exceed my budget. My granddaughter works part-time and earns $600 a month. How do you expect her to manage on her own? Fortunately, she shares her life with her boyfriend. They already have a rent amounting to 1000 dollars! For my part, I try to do my best. I take things as they come. Especially at my age. The price of a baguette at less than a franc is a long way off! » _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-selon-vous-le-cout-de-la-vie-a-saint-martin-a-t-il-augmente/