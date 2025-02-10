MICRO-TROTTOIR / What do you expect from the new prefect? | FAXINFO

Cyrille Le Vély, who today takes up his duties as full prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, will have to face many challenges. Among others, the resurgence of insecurity felt by the inhabitants of the island.

Philippe (electrician): I see a lot of incivility on the island. The authorities should be firmer in the face of dangerous and disrespectful behavior. Many people drive badly and without helmets, as if everything was permitted. There is undoubtedly a problem with education. On the other hand, there has been a real investment in local associations in recent years. Let's hope it lasts! I myself am part of a rugby club that has received funding and it is a very good thing to help those who want to make this island live.

Maelya (waitress): I noticed that the streets of Marigot are much cleaner lately. They installed benches too, it's nice for the residents. But what we seriously lack here are professional opportunities. Young people need to work. This would help young people get away from drugs and violence. I hope that the new prefect will find an effective and lasting solution to delinquency. There are still too many thefts and assaults of all kinds on a daily basis.

Philippe (merchant): The island lives off tourism, and no effort is made to keep it attractive. The roads should be improved, there should be more roads, and the buildings left dilapidated since Irma should be renovated. Then, I would like the authorities to react to the crack users who wander the streets and shout at passers-by. I have been here for over 20 years, and back then, we would go out for a drink peacefully at the Marigot marina after work. Now, you can no longer park there without fear of being bothered. It would be nice to see a global project for the next 10 years. Everything is always done in the short term here.

Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-quattendez-vous-du-nouveau-prefet/