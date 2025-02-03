MICRO-TROTTOIR: What do you think about the reinforcement of road safety checks? | FAXINFO

For several weeks, the “No Helmet, No Ride” operation has been reminding two-wheeler drivers who ride without helmets and do not respect the highway code. An operation considered beneficial by the local population, who seem to approve of the initiative.

Meï (student): Yes, I see more and more control zones lately.

I find it reassuring that they force scooter drivers to wear helmets.

My parents work at the hospital, so I hear about accidents every day.

It's almost daily. But I find that sometimes they (the police) let some people through and not others.

Michel (photographer): I find it very reassuring that road checks are increasing on the island.

There is a feeling that two-wheelers feel completely impunity.

Even as a driver, I get scared when I see two-wheelers zigzagging between cars, at full speed, on their back wheels or without helmets.

In addition, the roads here are relatively narrow.

Moïna (student): Coming home from school, I see a lot more brigades in Grand-Case over the past three weeks.

Obviously, it is a good thing to be present to deter or correct bad behavior on the road.

I have lost a few loved ones in motorcycle accidents without helmets.

My boyfriend is also sometimes not very careful, but we have never had any problems.

Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-que-pensez-vous-du-renforcement-des-controles-de-securite-routiere/