MICRO-TROTTOIR: What is the best advice to give to a tourist discovering Saint-Martin for the first time? | FAXINFO

This winter season, rather than skiing or snuggling by the fire, thousands of travelers prefer to enjoy the sun of Saint-Martin. To guide you off the beaten track, locals share their little secrets.

Bruno (postman) : The natural pools of Guana Bay. It is a place removed from the tourist corners. It is an opportunity to visit a beautiful place without being immersed in the tourist mass. Tourists go a lot to the beach while there are sublime natural spaces where you can really enjoy the wild nature of Saint Martin.

Fanny (jewelry saleswoman): For the more athletic, you absolutely must get the hiking map because there are more than you think in Saint-Martin. And, for those who want to relax, it is always a good idea to rent a catamaran and go to Anguilla, Pinel or the other neighboring islands. When you are on the water, you only see beautiful things!

Sylvie (station manager in an airline): I advise newcomers to discover the Pic Paradis area. After a nice walk, you can even eat in a magical place in the heart of a tropical landscape. There are lots of monkeys there looking for fruit. You really feel like you're somewhere else and I think that's the goal of the trip!

Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-quel-est-le-meilleur-conseil-a-offrir-a-un-touriste-decouvrant-saint-martin-pour-la-premiere-fois/