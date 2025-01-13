MICRO-TROTTOIR: What is your favorite place on the French side of the island? | FAXINFO

Alain (taxi driver): I really like Oyster Pond. It's simple there, it's secluded, you feel good there. There's space and few traffic jams. In the evening, you don't hear too much music, it's calm and pleasant. Peace and quiet is essential for me and here, it's not easy to find a quiet place.

Arshan (receptionist): I find Friar's Bay beach really splendid. The water is so clear and beautiful, every time I let myself be surprised. It's hard to describe but I love the atmosphere of this place. Besides, I often make friends with new people when I go there. There must be good vibes!

Sophie (retired): My favorite place is my hut in Colombier. I've lived there for over 10 years. I even have a small garden, it's pure joy! I love the countryside, I find a sense of security there. It's very family-oriented in this area and we live with the locals. We're not far from real life in the Antilles. It's still "roots" in fact.

Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-quel-est-votre-endroit-prefere-du-cote-francais-de-lile/