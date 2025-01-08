MICRO-TROTTOIR: What is your secret to eliminating the excesses of the end-of-year celebrations? | FAXINFO

Whether you're a foodie or not, it's hard not to be tempted by a few treats between Christmas and New Year's Eve. And to get back in shape, everyone has their own method!

Godfrey (security officer): I get back in shape first of all by resting, I don't really do any sport. Otherwise, I eliminate daily at work since I walk a lot. As a security guard, I do patrols every day. And, besides that, I like to prepare special herbal teas to burn calories. I started this morning!

Francesca (without activity): After the holidays, I usually eat more vegetables since they are full of water and fiber. I eat more rice but less pasta. And, of course, I avoid sugar to lighten my meals. I don't do any sports but I take care of my house a lot. Between cleaning and gardening, I naturally exercise.

Juan (computer engineer): Knowing that I am on vacation at the moment, I am still treating myself even though the holidays are already over! But once I am back home, I will eat more fruit and I will start doing a lot of exercise again, especially running. Every morning, I go for a run and it does my body and mind good. It has become a necessity!

