MICRO-TROTTOIR: What type of cultural activities would you like to see appear on the French side of the island? | FAXINFO

Alino (business coach): “There is a lack of a gaming or virtual reality room for young people. They could have a monthly subscription and have fun with friends. Also, I was looking for a music store this morning. There is none that I know of or very little choice while people here love to sing, dance and play music. Apart from that, I love making sand sculptures so it could be a good idea for young and old to organize creative group sessions at the beach. Everything is possible and there are plenty of things to do here.”

Justin (carrier): “I went to the Anguilla water park a few days ago. I think it’s a shame that we can’t have this type of fun and accessible activities on the French side. It would be a real success, I’m sure. Can you imagine? A large space with slides, games and beautiful pools to have fun with family or friends. If I can add something, I also cycle a lot, but here it’s difficult to get around safely with so much traffic. There are no circuits or cycle lanes, yet it would be great from an ecological and tourist point of view.”

Adrien (high school student): “I would appreciate it if we could have a cinema on the French side because since the last big hurricane, we are generally forced to go to the Dutch side to see films and have fun. In Marigot, it is ultimately very quiet. We come here to go to the restaurant or to walk with the family, but we can't really have fun. It would be great to have a big park also to relax and meet up with friends after school. When I travel, I take the opportunity to go to amusement parks so it would be great if we built a big one here. I love it!”

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-quel-type-dactivites-culturelles-aimeriez-vous-voir-apparaitre-du-cote-francais-de-lile/