MICRO-TROTTOIR: Why is Carnival so dear to the hearts of the people of Saint-Martin? | FAXINFO

On Friday, December 13, 2024, the local carnival festivities committee (FCDSM) met with the Collectivité de Saint-Martin in an emergency meeting and reversed its decision to cancel the carnival. The 2025 edition of this essential event for the population will therefore take place from February 22 to March 5.

Mateo (mason) : I arrived on the island a few months ago, but I heard a lot about the carnival. I really wanted to see it, so when they said it would be cancelled, I admit I was disappointed. It's a time of sharing, people all get together around an event, it's really unifying. It's joy and celebration! It would have been a shame to cancel it for financial reasons.

Antoinette (trader): It is very important because this kind of event keeps local businesses going. Economically, it is huge. Many tourists come here just for the carnival, we can't do without it! I have lived here for 14 years and I have always participated in the carnival. Even though I don't like crowds, I like to look at the costumes and makeup of the artists.

John (graphic designer): I can't imagine that Carnival wouldn't take place in Saint-Martin. I was sure that they would eventually find a solution and keep the event on the program. I am very happy that it is going ahead, it is part of our culture and traditions. I have been participating with my family for years, so it would have been a heartbreak for us not to celebrate it in 2025.

Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-pourquoi-le-carnaval-est-il-si-cher-au-coeur-des-saint-martinois/