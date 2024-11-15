Migratory Bird Festival: A unique event at the Amuseum Naturalis | FAXINFO

St. Martin is set to celebrate its winged visitors at the Migratory Bird Festival this Saturday, November 16, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans. This free event, organized by the association Les Fruits de Mer, will highlight the diversity and importance of migratory birds on the island.

The Delta Petroleum-sponsored festival will see the launch of a brand new bilingual coloring book, “Birds Around Me.” Visitors will be able to pick up a free copy of the book while supplies last, and children can even color their first pages on-site at a dedicated station. Part of the “Around Me” collection, the book includes sections where young readers can record their personal observations and draw their discoveries.

Fun activities such as Bird Bingo and the Habitat Scavenger Hunt are also on the program. Tailored specifically to the birds and local nature of the Caribbean, they will allow families to discover the wildlife of St. Maarten in a fun way, while walking through the Amuseum gardens. Visitors will also be able to learn about bird tracking through a Motus station, which uses antennas to track birds equipped with small transmitters, a technology rare in the Caribbean. _Vx

Info: lesfruitsdemer.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festival-des-oiseaux-migrateurs-un-rendez-vous-unique-a-lamuseum-naturalis/