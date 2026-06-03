Min. Gumbs confirms outstanding payment for AcrobatX Emergency works in Ebenezer | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Patrice Gumbs has addressed reports concerning outstanding monies owed to AcrobatX for emergency landslide stabilization works carried out in Ebenezer.

Minister Gumbs explained that the principal amount for the emergency works was paid in 2025. He said the outstanding payment now being referenced relates to additional unforeseen works that had to be executed during the project.

According to the Minister, the Council of Ministers approved an amount of XCG 201,000 in October 2025 to cover the additional works. However, no provision was made for this payment in the 2025 budget or in the amendment to that budget. As a result, the Ministry of Finance instructed that payment would have to await the passage of the 2026 budget.

“The intention to pay is there,” Minister Gumbs said. “We are now awaiting the passing of the 2026 budget.”

The Minister said it is important to separate the original emergency works from the additional works that arose during execution. He reiterated that the main contract amount was settled in 2025, while the outstanding balance relates to unforeseen work that was necessary to complete the intervention.

The emergency landslide stabilization works in Ebenezer were completed in June 2025 by the Ministry of VROMI as part of efforts to improve hillside safety ahead of the peak 2025 hurricane season.

The intervention addressed a critical landslide threat along Ebenezer Road that emerged following significant soil movement in mid-2024. At the time, the situation posed a danger to nearby homes, public infrastructure and stormwater channels, with blocked drainage increasing flooding risks for residents in the area.

The emergency works followed years of community complaints and safety concerns dating back to 2010 regarding the excavation of the hillside. Between 2020 and 2022, residents of Ebenezer submitted several letters to the Ministry of VROMI concerning the eroding hill face and the impact of falling soil.

The situation worsened after tropical storms in early August 2024, which contributed to further erosion and led to the collapse of a septic tank and cistern onto properties below. This caused additional blockage of drains and increased concern about the possible collapse of the hill face. The area was further affected by the St. Maarten Day rains in November 2024, which caused severe island-wide flooding.

The emergency works included shotcrete nailed wall construction, slope anchoring, and the clearing and restoration of the public drainage trench. The solution, with proper maintenance, was designed to have a significant lifespan while allowing for natural revegetation of the hill face.

The stabilization was completed in just under three months, ahead of peak storm activity. AcrobatX, one of the few specialized geotechnical contractors operating in the subregion, executed the project.

Minister Gumbs said the intervention formed part of government’s broader effort to address climate-related risks, infrastructure vulnerabilities and public safety concerns in residential areas. He added that while emergency interventions are sometimes necessary, the Ministry continues to work toward more structured planning and funding mechanisms to better manage infrastructure and environmental risks.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/min-gumbs-confirms-outstanding-payment-for-acrobatx-emergency-works-in-ebenezer