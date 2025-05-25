Minister Brug and the Freegan Food Foundation Launch Food Assistance Pilot for Elderly Households | Government of Sint Maarten

In an effort to address the increasing needs of Sint Maarten’s elderly population, and in alignment with his pledge to support vulnerable groups within our community, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Hon. Richinel Brug has officially partnered with the Freegan Food Foundation to launch a Food Assistance Pilot aimed at our most at-risk senior citizens.

This pilot program will run from June 1st through September. During June, 60 senior citizen households will be integrated into the Freegan Food Foundation’s food program. The foundation and the Ministry will use the month of June to gather data regarding the needs of these seniors.

In July, August, and September, the program will expand to serve 100 senior citizen households. Based on the data gathered throughout the pilot, stakeholders will evaluate whether there is a need to continue the collaboration in its current form, through a structural subsidy, or in partnership with other foundations alongside the Freegan Food Foundation.

Currently, over 120 seniors are already receiving assistance through the Freegan Food Foundation’s program. This collaboration represents an effort to broaden their reach and provide support to even more elderly residents.

"This program is not just about providing food at a more affordable price; it’s about recognizing the value of our elderly and ensuring they are treated with respect, dignity, and care," stated Minister Brug. "We are proud to support a solution that prioritizes our seniors, while being structured, transparent, and compassionate."

The Freegan Food Foundation’s program incorporates a comprehensive intake and eligibility system, ensuring that seniors with the greatest need, particularly those with dependents or chronic conditions, are given priority. Participants undergo one-on-one interviews that assess their income, health, housing stability, and social support networks.

The current waiting list includes over 60 households with seniors, highlighting the urgent need for expansion. This collaboration will support not only the 60 senior citizens directly, but also their families.

In contrast to traditional food aid, the Freegan Food Foundation model allows participants to shop in a supermarket-style environment, selecting groceries based on their household needs. Seniors pay a small, fixed fee, receive budgeting assistance, and leave with food support that resonates with their preferences and nutritional requirements.

This approach not only fosters health and nourishment but also promotes empowerment and personal agency, elements often overlooked in conventional aid models.

“As Minister, I believe it is essential to build upon existing systems that already function efficiently. By doing so, we can minimize unnecessary government overhead and bureaucracy while ensuring that seniors and their households receive the timely and respectful assistance they need,” said Minister Brug.

For more information or to support the initiative, please contact the Freegan Food Foundation at info@freeganfoodfoundation.com or +1 (721) 580-2349.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-and-the-Freegan-Food-Foundation-Launch-Food-Assistance-Pilot-for-Elderly-Households.aspx